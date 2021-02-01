60-Second Civics: Episode 4243, All Men Are Created Equal: Black History Month, Part 1

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

Despite the assurance of the Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal," the Declaration did not recognize the freedom of enslaved people. And although the Constitution did not mention the word "slavery," it contained provisions that ensured its survival. Nevertheless, the story of the more than 400 years since slavery was first introduced into the thirteen colonies is one of expanding rights and greater equality for all Americans.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4243.mp3