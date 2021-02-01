The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4243, All Men Are Created Equal: Black History Month, Part 1

Category: Civics Hits: 6

Despite the assurance of the Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal," the Declaration did not recognize the freedom of enslaved people. And although the Constitution did not mention the word "slavery," it contained provisions that ensured its survival. Nevertheless, the story of the more than 400 years since slavery was first introduced into the thirteen colonies is one of expanding rights and greater equality for all Americans.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4243, All Men Are Created Equal: Black History Month, Part 1Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4243.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4243.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version