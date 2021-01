Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 17:21 Hits: 11

A group of Senate Republicans called on President Joe Biden to meet them at the negotiating table as the newly elected president signaled he could move to pass a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package with all Democratic votes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/31/gop-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-meet-with-them-on-virus-relief/