Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 01:12 Hits: 4

A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering an email the Justice Department relied on in its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/29/ex-fbi-lawyer-given-probation-for-russia-probe-actions/