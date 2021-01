Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 7

Former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on February 9. It will look a bit different than the last impeachment trial, but the constitutional limitations remain the same.

