Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 23:58 Hits: 3

Cloris Leachman, an Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show,” has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/27/oscar-and-emmy-winning-actor-cloris-leachman-dies-at-94/