Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:32 Hits: 0

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/27/us-terrorism-alert-warns-of-politically-motivated-violence/