Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

The filibuster has been the news recently, with some members of Congress calling for end of practice. Today we learn what the filibuster is and how senators can stop a filibuster by a vote of 60 senators.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4237.mp3