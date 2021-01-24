60-Second Civics: Episode 4235, How Recent Presidents Began Their Administrations

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021

It is hard to compare different presidents' performance in their first 100 days. The numbers of laws and executive orders signed by the president in their first 100 days varies quite a lot, and these do not have equal weight: some laws and executive orders are more impactful than others. Furthermore, presidents may or may not have majority support in Congress, and the sizes of their majorities varies.

