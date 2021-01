Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 16:51 Hits: 9

Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/22/hank-aaron-baseballs-one-time-home-run-king-dies-at-86/