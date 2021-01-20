The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4231, Inauguration Day

Category: Civics Hits: 0

Technological advances in the early twentieth century allowed for ballots to be counted more quickly and reduced the time it took for legislators to travel from their states to the capital. As a result, the Twentieth Amendment was ratified in 1933, allowing for a newly elected or re-elected president and members of Congress to begin serving their terms shortly after being elected, reducing the amount of time "lame-duck" officials remain in office.
Center for Civic Education
