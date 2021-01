Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

“Everything about how it’s been managed has been infused with incompetence and dishonesty, and we’re paying a heavy price,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/20/shameful-us-virus-deaths-top-400k-as-trump-leaves-office/