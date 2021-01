Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 23:53 Hits: 3

The founder and CEO of MyPillow, who amplified President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud, said a backlash against his company has begun.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/19/stores-drop-mypillow-after-ceo-pushes-election-conspiracies/