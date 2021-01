Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:35 Hits: 3

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/16/far-right-personality-baked-alaska-arrested-in-riot-probe/