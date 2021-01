Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 00:44 Hits: 2

A Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested after authorities used the image to help identify him.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/14/capitol-riot-confederate-flag-photo-leads-to-mans-arrest/