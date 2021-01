Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol, defended himself in a newspaper column, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.”

