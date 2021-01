Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:22 Hits: 3

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/13/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-another-one-day-high-at-over-4300/