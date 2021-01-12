Road to a Second Impeachment

“While it has long been understood that the Democrat political machine engages in voter fraud from Detroit to Philadelphia, to Milwaukee, Atlanta, so many other places. What changed this year was the Democrat Party’s relentless push to print and mail out tens of millions of ballots sent to unknown recipients with virtually no safeguards of any kind. This allowed fraud and abuse to occur in a scale never seen before.” — in the prerecorded speech

“In Pennsylvania, large amounts of mail-in and absentee ballots were processed illegally. And in secret, in Philadelphia, in Allegheny counties, without our observers present. They were not allowed to be present.” — in the prerecorded speech

“Also, there were more votes than there were voters [in Michigan]. Think of that. You had more votes than you had voters. That’s an easy one to figure, and it’s by the thousands.” — in the prerecorded speech

“[In Georgia], thousands of uncounted ballots were discovered in Floyd, Fayette and Walton counties weeks after the election, and these ballots were mostly from Trump voters. They weren’t counted. They were from Trump voters.” — in the prerecorded speech

“This colossal expansion of mail-in voting opened the floodgates to massive fraud. It’s a widely known fact that the voting rolls are packed with people who are not lawfully eligible to vote, including those who are deceased, have moved out of their state, and even our noncitizens of our country.” — in the prerecorded speech

“The tremendous success we had in the House of Representatives, and the tremendous success we’ve had so far in the Senate, unexpected success all over the country, and right here in Washington, it is statistically impossible that the person, me, that led the charge lost.” — in the prerecorded speech

After Electors Voted

Electors across the U.S. cast their ballots on Dec. 14. In the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, the electors all cast their votes for Biden and Harris.

In all, Biden won 306 electoral votes and Trump received 232.

But the president continued to peddle the baseless notion that the election was stolen from him — lashing out at not only Democrats, but fellow Republicans and even the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here is a sample of his false, misleading and unsubstantiated claims — all of which were flagged by Twitter as “disputed”:

Dec. 20: RT @gatewaypundit. “REVEALED: ‘Simple Math’ Shows Biden Claims 13 MILLION More Votes Than There Were Eligible Voters Who Voted in 2020 Election @JoeHoft via @gatewaypundit” — in a retweet, which we wrote about here.

Dec. 22: “THE DEMOCRATS DUMPED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS IN THE SWING STATES LATE IN THE EVENING. IT WAS A RIGGED ELECTION!!!” — in a tweet

Dec. 24: “At a meeting in Florida today, everyone was asking why aren’t the Republicans up in arms & fighting over the fact that the Democrats stole the rigged presidential election? Especially in the Senate, they said, where you helped 8 Senators win their races. How quickly they forget!” — in tweet

Dec. 26: “The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” — in a tweet

Jan. 2: Trump calls Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asks him to “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

“We have, we have, we have won this election in Georgia based on all of this. And there’s, there’s nothing wrong with saying that, Brad. You know, I mean, having the correct … the people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. … And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

The president reportedly made similar calls to Kemp on Dec. 5 and a Georgia elections investigator on Dec. 23 urging him to “find the fraud,” according to the Washington Post.

Jan. 3: “I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!” — in a tweet that prompted Raffensperger to release an audio tape of his one-hour conversation with Trump because he said the president’s “tweet was false.”

Jan. 3: “’Georgia election data, just revealed, shows that over 17,000 votes illegally flipped from Trump to Biden.’ OANN This alone (there are many other irregularities) is enough to easily ‘swing Georgia to Trump’. #StopTheSteal” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Jan. 3: “The Swing States did not even come close to following the dictates of their State Legislatures. These States “election laws” were made up by local judges & politicians, not by their Legislatures, & are therefore, before even getting to irregularities & fraud, UNCONSTITUTIONAL!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Jan. 4: “The ‘Surrender Caucus’ within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘guardians’ of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Jan. 4: “You know, I was leading in Pennsylvania by hundreds of thousands of votes. All of a sudden I was tied. I said, ‘What happened?’” — at a rally in Georgia

What happened? The answer is simple: Pennsylvania election officials were not allowed to even open up millions of mail-in ballots that they received until Election Day, as we have written before, and those ballots were mostly used by Democrats.

Jan. 5: “Pleased to announce that @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue have just joined our great #StopTheSteal group of Senators. They will fight the ridiculous Electoral College Certification of Biden. How do you certify numbers that have now proven to be wrong and, in many cases, fraudulent!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

After state electors certified their votes for president and vice president and those votes were sealed and sent to the president of the Senate, the Constitution required Congress to meet in a joint session to “open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.”

Federal law required Congress to act on Jan. 6 — the same day as the “Save America” rally, which was organized in a failed, final effort to pressure Congress and Pence to block Biden from becoming president.

Trump used the presidential “bully pulpit” — a term coined by President Teddy Roosevelt — to promote the Jan. 6 event and bring a large crowd to Washington, D.C.

Promoting Jan. 6 ‘Save America’ Rally

In his Jan. 6 speech, while criticizing social media companies for stifling conservative speech, Trump falsely claimed that he “did nothing” to promote the Jan. 6 rally.

“They want to indoctrinate your children,” Trump said of social media companies. “It’s all part of the comprehensive assault on our democracy and the American people to finally standing up and saying, ‘No.’ This crowd is again a testament to it. I did no advertising. I did nothing. You do have some groups that are big supporters. I want to thank that Amy [Kremer] and everybody, we have some incredible supporters, incredible, but we didn’t do anything. This just happened.”

It’s true that Amy Kremer, founder and chairwoman of Women for America First, organized the event. The National Park Service issued the pro-Trump organization a permit to stage the Jan. 6 rally.

But it is not true that Trump “did nothing” to advertise the event.

Trump repeatedly promoted the event to his millions of followers on Twitter and Facebook. In a Dec. 19 tweet, Trump promised the rally “will be wild.” On Jan. 2 on Facebook, he posted a video promoting the rally as “the biggest event in history,” and a day later he retweeted the same video from one of his supporters.

Twitter “permanently suspended” Trump’s account on Jan. 8, so his tweets are no longer visible on the social media platform. Facebook has temporarily barred Trump from posting to his Facebook account, but his previous posts remain.

Here are Trump’s Facebook posts and his tweets and retweets about the rally, based in part on a search of key words — such as “January 6th,” “Save America Rally” and “January Sixth” — on Factba.se, a website that archives Trump’s tweets.

Dec. 19: “Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump – A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big Protest in D.C. on January 6. Be there, will be wild.” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Dec. 26: “The ‘Justice’ Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Dec. 27: “See you in Washington, DC on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Dec. 30: “JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Jan. 1: RT @KylieJaneKremer “The calvary is coming, Mr. President. January 6th Washington, DC. TrumpMarch.com. #MarchForTrump #StopTheSteal” — in a retweet, which included an image that displayed Trump’s Dec. 19 tweet promoting the event adjacent to text that says, “The President is calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest – ‘Be there, will be wild.’”

Jan. 1: “The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Jan. 2: RT @AmyKremer “We are excited to announce the site of our January 6th event will be The Ellipse in the President’s Park, just steps from the White House! Join us January 6th, doors will open at 7 am & you’ll want to get there early! RSVP @ TrumpMarch.com! #MarchForTrump #StopTheSteal” — in a retweet

Jan. 2: “Jan. 6!” — in a Facebook post that included a video promoting the rally and urging people to show up early

Jan. 3: RT @JenLawrence21 “We have been marching all around the country for you Mr President. Now we will bring it to DC on Jan 6 and PROUDLY stand beside you! Thank you for fighting for us @realDonaldTrump!” — in a retweet

Jan. 4: “How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!” — in a tweet and Facebook post

Jan. 5: “I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early – doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!” — in a tweet and Facebook post, both of which included an image of an invitation to join Trump at the rally

Jan. 5: “SEE YOU TOMORROW, THANK YOU!” — in a Facebook post that included video taken by Trump aide Daniel Scavino Jr. at the White House with the sound of Trump supporters in town for the rally being heard in the distance

These near-daily exhortations to be at the rally helped drive an untold number of people to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Larry Rendall Brock, a retired Air Force officer who was pictured on the Senate floor wearing a combat helmet, told The New Yorker, “The President asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there.”

The Justice Department charged Brock on Jan. 10 with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”