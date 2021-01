Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 00:12 Hits: 9

As thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal agents were working at the same time to detonate two pipe bombs found just blocks away at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/11/pipe-bombs-capitol/