Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 15:28 Hits: 7

The brief moments captured in the clips, posted on YouTube and Twitter, show the chaotic and often violent moments before Ashli Babbitt’s death.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/09/videos-show-fatal-shooting-during-rampage-at-the-capitol/