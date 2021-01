Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:36 Hits: 2

Three House Democrats are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, meaning the chamber could potentially vote on his removal from office by midweek.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/08/house-dems-to-introduce-articles-of-impeachment/