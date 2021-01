Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 03:11 Hits: 7

Media outlets that appeal to conservatives offered condemnations, explanations and deflections following the U.S. Capitol riot by President Donald Trump's supporters, but little introspection.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/07/conservative-media-decry-capitol-riot-but-grievances-remain/