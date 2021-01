Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Before it can become a law, a bill has to introduced by the House or the Senate. Revenue bills must originate in the House. The bill then gets assigned to one or more committees, which will then hold hearings. These are usually open to the public. Experts present testimony so that members of Congress can evaluate the merits of the bill.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4218.mp3