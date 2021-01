Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 13:24 Hits: 5

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange must remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against her decision not to extradite him.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/06/wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-denied-bail-in-uk/