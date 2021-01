Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 23:24 Hits: 2

Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/04/tanya-roberts-bond-girl-and-%E2%80%9970s-show-star-hospitalized/