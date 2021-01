Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 00:13 Hits: 3

The amount of baked-in global warming, from carbon pollution already in the air, is enough to blow past international agreed upon goals to limit climate change, a new study finds.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/04/study-warming-already-baked-in-will-blow-past-climate-goals/