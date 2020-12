Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 01:42 Hits: 2

The Girl Scouts of the USA said that child labor has no place in its iconic cookies and called on the two companies that bake them to act quickly to address any potential abuses.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/30/girl-scouts-call-on-cookie-bakers-to-address-child-labor/