Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 13:24 Hits: 9

The signing came as President Trump faced escalating criticism over his eleventh-hour demands for larger, $2,000 relief checks and scaled-back spending even though the bill had already passed the House and Senate by wide margins.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/28/trump-relents-signs-covid-relief-averts-federal-shutdown/