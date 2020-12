Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020

Once in office, President-elect Joe Biden will punish Russia for its suspected cyberespionage operation against the United States with financial sanctions and measures to hobble the Kremlin's ability to launch future hacks, his chief of staff said Sunday.

