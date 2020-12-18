The Whoppers of 2020

At a CNN town hall in September, Biden claimed, “And if president had done his job — had done his job from the beginning — all the people would still be alive.”

Biden didn’t elaborate on what actions he believed could have stopped all deaths. Even if the U.S. had implemented incredibly strict travel limitations very early on, the body of research shows that could have delayed the spread of the virus but not contained it.

In another town hall, Biden falsely said the Trump administration made “no effort” to get U.S. medical experts into China “early on in this crisis.” He made a similar claim in the first presidential debate. The CDC did try to get experts into China one week after the country reported the outbreak to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he made the offer again in January himself and through the WHO. In mid-February, a WHO team, with two U.S. members, was allowed by Chinese authorities to visit Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Biden also falsely said in March, at a time when testing availability was limited in the United States, that the WHO offered the U.S. diagnostic testing kits but “we refused them.” The U.S. never refused a WHO test kit, which is intended for lower-income nations. It’s standard for countries with the scientific know-how to create their own tests.

Biden’s False Claim on Mandela. In February, Biden claimed at least three times that when he was in Congress, he was “arrested” in South Africa while trying to see Nelson Mandela on Robben Island, where the future leader of the country had been imprisoned from 1964 to 1982. Biden later admitted he was actually “stopped” and briefly “detained” at the airport.

On CNN on Feb. 28, after the New York Times had written about Biden’s claim, he walked it back. Biden said upon landing in South Africa he refused to take the whites-only entrance, because he would have been separated from African American members of the congressional delegation. “When I said arrested, I meant I was not able to — I was not able to move. Cops, Afrikaners, would not let me go with them. Made me stay where I was. I guess I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped,” he said.

Not the “Greatest Economy.” Trump and other administration and campaign officials repeated the false talking point that he made the U.S. economy the “strongest” and “greatest” in world history (before the coronavirus pandemic). As we wrote during the Republican National Convention — when speakers made versions of this claimeverynight — that’s nonsense. The U.S. economy has been better under other presidents, both in terms of jobs and economic growth.

Trump’s best year in real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product growth was a 3% increase in 2018. GDP growth has been higher 17 times over the last 39 years, including most recently under then-President Barack Obama in 2015. And job growth during Trump’s first three years — before the coronavirus outbreak — was slower than the three years before he took office.

“Plandemic” Misinformation. A 26-minute viral video, filled with false and misleading claims about the coronavirus, attracted hundreds of thousands of views on multiple platforms in May. It was largely an interview with a controversial former chronic fatigue researcher who has spoken at events aimed at discrediting vaccines. Titled “Plandemic,” the video spun together various bogus bits to push a grand conspiracy about the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the video’s falsehoods had circulated in other social media messages this year. “Plandemic” claimed, contrary to scientific research on the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, that the virus “was manipulated” in a laboratory and is not “naturally occurring.” It falsely said flu vaccines contain coronaviruses (they don’t), and made the perplexing assertion that using face masks could lead to people infecting themselves with their own breath.

It made the unsubstantiated, and later disproven claim, that hydroxychloroquine is “the most effective medication to treat” COVID-19, and it pushed the idea that “flu vaccines increase the odds by 36% of getting COVID-19,” citing a study that didn’t involve SARS-CoV-2.

A second installment, released in August, spewed more falsehoods, suggesting without proof that the coronavirus was man-made and intentionally released.

Trump’s Conspiracy Theories. As he has done for years, the president pushed and amplified wild conspiracy theories, mostly through Twitter.