Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 05:05 Hits: 3

“He was a gentle giant. He had a smile as broad as you could imagine. He’s going to be missed by so many. We’re all devastated.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/10/tommy-tiny-lister-who-played-deebo-in-friday-dies/