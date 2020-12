Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 20:17 Hits: 8

A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at Duesseldorf's airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/10/precious-painting-lost-at-german-airport-found-at-dumpster/