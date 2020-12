Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 02:27 Hits: 5

The drive to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania is forcing Republicans to take positions that contradict with one another’s.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/09/trump-election-dispute-puts-republicans-into-contradictions/