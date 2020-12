Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Federal regulators have asked for Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, as the U.S. government and 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power.

