Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the fatal shooting by an Ohio sheriff's deputy of a Black man whose family says that he was holding not a gun, but a sandwich.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/08/family-black-man-shot-by-deputy-held-a-sandwich-not-a-gun/