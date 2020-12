Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:59 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/08/trump-thought-courts-were-key-to-winning-judges-disagreed/