Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:13 Hits: 2

Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will elect Joe Biden as the country's next president.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/08/safe-harbor-law-locks-congress-into-accepting-bidens-win/