Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 13:24 Hits: 5

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, got the shot at 6:31 a.m. on what public health officials have dubbed “V-Day.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/08/route-out-of-pandemic-uk-gives-1st-covid-19-vaccine-doses/