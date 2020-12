Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 17:14 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump flooded his first postelection political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods as he claimed victory in an election he decisively lost.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/06/trump-floods-rally-with-audacious-falsehoods/