Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

