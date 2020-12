Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

Congress has a number of ways to limit the power of presidents. For example, Congress can refuse to ratify treaties and decline to confirm presidential nominees. Congress can even refuse to fund the president's programs or abolish agencies.

