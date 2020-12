Articles

The president's power is limited by a few different methods. For example, an amendment to the Constitution limits the president to two elected terms in office. Another powerful check on the president's power is Congress. Learn about more of the ways the president's powers are limited on today's podcast.

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4183.mp3