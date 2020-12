Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 02:39

The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected. first-round pick.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/02/rockets-trade-russell-westbrook-to-wizards-for-john-wall/