Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 19:25 Hits: 7

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court questioned whether Bill Cosby's alleged history of intoxicating and sexually assaulting young women amounted to a signature crime pattern, given studies that show as many as half of all sexual assaults involve drugs or alcohol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/02/pennsylvania-supreme-court-bill-cosby/