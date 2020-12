Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 14:26 Hits: 4

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” Kevin O’Connor, the president-elect's doctor, said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/11/30/biden-breaks-foot-while-playing-with-dog-to-wear-a-boot/