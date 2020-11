Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 17:25 Hits: 10

A Hungarian ministerial commissioner has come under fire for an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/11/29/hungarian-official-compares-george-soros-to-hitler/