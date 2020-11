Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020

From the get-go, President Donald Trump has miscast or exaggerated the military's role in his administration's crash program to accelerate the development, production and eventual distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/11/28/trump-distorts-military-role-in-vaccines/