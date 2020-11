Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 15:26 Hits: 20

A Turkish court sentenced hundreds of military and civilian personnel to life prison sentences Thursday, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/11/26/pilots-civilians-turkeys-coup/