Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Fox News Channel settled a lawsuit over their fabricated report that Seth Rich leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/11/24/fox-news-family-of-slain-dnc-staffer-seth-rich-settle-suit/