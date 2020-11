Articles

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past two decades.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/11/24/oxycontin-maker-purdue-pharma-pleads-guilty-in-criminal-case/