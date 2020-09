Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 07:00 Hits: 4

The Eighteenth Amendment, which was ratified in January 1919, inaugurated the era of Prohibition by outlawing the "manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors" in the United States.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4115.mp3